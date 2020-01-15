Lidl will open its first Baltimore County supermarkets, in Catonsville and Perry Hall, on Jan. 22, the German discount grocer said Wednesday.
LIdl is opening in a former hhgregg store at 6026 Baltimore National Pike and in a former Mars Super Markets space at 8667 Belair Road in the Nottingham area. Those stores and six others opening in Maryland by next spring are part of the retailer’s 25-store East Coast expansion.
The chain announced last month that it would open its first store in Baltimore city at the redeveloped Northwood Plaza Shopping Center in Northeast Baltimore.
The grocer markets itself with low prices, easy-to-shop stores with just six aisles and a curated selection of mostly private label products.
It began opening U.S. stores in the summer of 2017 and now operates more than 85 stores in nine East Coast states with Maryland locations in Aberdeen, Bowie, College Park and Hagerstown and more planned.
Lidl says most of its products come from the United States, but it also sells European specialty items such as hard-to-find cheeses, specialty sauces and cured meats. The grocer also features a rotating section of food and non-food specials such as fitness gear, small kitchen appliances, toys and outdoor furniture.