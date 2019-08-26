Lidl kicks off hiring for Perryville warehouse and regional headquarters

Lidl, the German discount grocer that’s growing in Maryland, will begin hiring more than 200 people next month for its regional headquarters and distribution center in Perryville.
The food retailer plans to hire warehouse workers during a September 5 event, the first of several job fairs planned to fill positions. The warehouse in Cecil County will support new Lidl stores opening next year and in the future along the East Coast.
Salaries start at $15 an hour plus benefits, which can include health, dental and vision plans, a 401(k) retirement plan with a company match and possible performance bonuses.
The job fair, at the center at 81 Belvidere Road, will run from 11 am. to 2 p.m. and include interviews. Walk-in candidates are welcome, but job seekers are encouraged to apply online. The grocer is seeking people who work well in a team environment, pay attention to detail and can solve problems, manage time and communicate well.
Lidl announced plans in May to open its first two Baltimore County supermarkets, in Catonsville and Nottingham, and five others in the state by next spring. Those openings are part of a 25-store East Coast expansion over the next 12 months in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina. By the end of next year, Lidl expects to have more than 100 stores in nine states.
The company runs 10,800 stores in 29 countries and opened a U.S. headquarters in Arlington, Va., in 2015. It markets itself with low prices, easy-to-shop stores with just six aisles, and a curated selection of mostly private label products.