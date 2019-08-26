Lidl kicks off hiring for Perryville warehouse and regional headquarters

Lidl announced plans in May to open its first two Baltimore County supermarkets, in Catonsville and Nottingham, and five others in the state by next spring. Those openings are part of a 25-store East Coast expansion over the next 12 months in Maryland, Virginia, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina and South Carolina. By the end of next year, Lidl expects to have more than 100 stores in nine states.