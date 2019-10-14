The first residents of Liberty Harbor East have moved into apartments on Baltimore’s harbor, the latest to seek sweeping water views and high-end amenities in an urban environment.
The project broke ground in 2016 and opened with little fanfare in August. So far, half of the units, about 141, have been leased, according to the developers with The Bozzuto Group and Harbor East Management Group, the real estate company affiliated with the family of the former bakery magnate John Paterakis.
The 22-story, $107 million building at 1301 Aliceanna Street is capitalizing on the maturing Harbor East neighborhood, a luxury address for the some of the city’s affluent population.
Tim O’Donald, president of Harbor East Management Group, said the sweeping views of the harbor and the city skyline are big selling points, as well as shared indoor and outdoor spaces for residents to gather.
He also touted the pending opening of a new 55,000-square-foot Whole Foods grocery store on the first floor that will be double the size of the current store nearby. The market is expected to open in the spring.
Apartment rents in the building run from $1,900 to more than $5,000 a month for a three-bedroom penthouse unit.
A handful of the building’s 33 condominiums also have sold, according to Monument Sotheby’s International Realty, which is marketing those units.
Prices for the condos, which are one- to four-bedrooms, range from the upper $500,000s to more than $2 million.
Charlie Hatter, CEO of the realty firm, said the units are appealing to empty-nesters who are moving on from suburban mansions and professionals such as doctors and corporate executives. There are even families with children taking a look.
“You can own an entire floor of a residential building, with a private elevator and views of the Inner Harbor,” Hatter said. “You get a two-story Whole Foods, private concierge, club level amenities and one of the best locations in all of town.”
Those high-end, for-sale properties join others in the Four Seasons, and across the harbor, the Ritz-Carlton Residences. Hatter, who represents all those properties, said they each bring unique amenities, in addition to the water views.
And since far fewer high-end condos have been developed in recent years than rental apartments, he insists there will be buyers for all.
“It’s a less maintenance lifestyle and one-level living that is popular with all demographics," Hatter said.