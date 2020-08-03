Lexington Market reopens without some vendors as business suffers due to coronavirus

Lexington Market has reopened after months of closure due to the coronavirus pandemic — but without some of the usual vendors that operated stalls before the public health crisis swept into Maryland.
While some merchants continued to work after the longstanding public market closed its doors to the public March — offering curbside and delivery services to stay afloat — others said that the shutdown, though perhaps necessary to curb the spread of the coronavirus, hurt their chances of longterm survival.
“If you want Lexington Market to be open, people have to come back down to support us,” said Minas Houvardas, who owns with his wife two Lexington Market bakeries that sell cakes, cookies and other sweet treats.
The bakery owner had to cut staff to make it through a dismal spring, he said.
“Business is not so good after many months closed. We don’t know what’s going to happen,” he said.
The disruption to business as usual precedes a wave of change for the downtown market. Lexington Market will soon move to an entirely new building adjacent to its current home, a major redevelopment process slated to finish by the end of 2021. While many current occupants plan to move their stalls and kiosks into the new site, others have expressed uncertainty given the costs of relocating and buying new equipment.
The Baltimore Public Markets Corp., which oversees Lexington Market, did not respond to questions about the what vendors had closed during the pandemic. Stacey Pack, the organization’s project manager, said the bulk of vendors returned, but “a handful” of operators did not.
“It’s sad, of course, but that’s what’s happening throughout our industry,” she said, adding that those vendors could potentially come back.
Lexington Market’s fate closely mirrors that of the restaurant industry as a whole, which has struggled nationwide as the masses adapt to social distancing regulations precipitated by the coronavirus.
Most restaurateurs, even before the health pandemic, operated on razor thin margins. But new capacity limits have shrunk those profits, and many city eateries have alternated between opening and closing their doors as staffers tested positive for the disease.
While some business owners have adapted to pickup and delivery via cellphone app — including Faidley’s Seafood, Dancing Potato and Sausage Master in Lexington Market — others did not latch on to the new methods.
Steve Sparkman, who works at Dave Green’s Poultry and has been employed at the market since the ‘70s, said navigating the closure has been hard for his stall. New guidelines at Lexington Market have the vendors come in only three days per week, which makes Sparkman’s role challenging.
“I can’t restock my meat properly,” he said. “It only stays fresh for a couple of days.”
Pack said the three-day limit was meant to gauge merchants’ and the public’s response to reopening. She said if there is demand to offer more hours, management will reevaluate and adjust.
“Our markets are incredibly important to our city in terms of food access as well as being hubs for small business and providing jobs for hundreds within the city, so opening safely has always been our first priority,” she said in a statement. “We want to do everything in our power to make sure that our merchants make it through this because our markets are nothing without them.”
Houvardas, who has operated his stalls since 1974, said foot traffic has been slow in the first week back since reopening, which he attributes to the uptick in COVID-19 cases around the state and patrons’ hesitation to venture out of the house. The three-day schedule doesn’t help, either, he added.
Merchants must now also take extra steps to keep themselves and their patrons safe, which further reduces the profit margin. In addition to using masks and gloves, many vendors have installed plexiglass shields around their stalls. The market put up signage and markers on the floor to help space out customers and had also blocked some aisles to control foot traffic. Arrows on the ground guide patrons in the suggested direction.
Adhering to Baltimore’s restrictions on indoor dining, the market has blocked off seating inside and capped its visitor capacity at 50%. Hand sanitizer stations are available for patrons, too.
But the layout and design of the market poses challenges for social distancing compared to others in the city. Vendors at Fells Point’s Broadway Market have adapted to the pandemic using the building’s windows as pickup hubs and opened the patio when outdoor dining restrictions lifted in Baltimore. As a result, Broadway Market remains fully occupied, Pack said.
“With Lexington Market, the structure itself doesn’t lend itself to social distancing as much,” she said.
Damye Hahn, manager of Faidley’s Seafood, said her family’s store has the advantage of using its own entrance. Customers who come to Faidley’s door cannot enter the market from there or vice versa, which helps keep the capacity limit intact. A few of the seafood vendor’s standing tables have been moved from inside to a small space outside for customers who want to eat there.
Hahn said the shop has shifted to mostly non-prepared food service since the beginning of the pandemic, offering delivery and shipping as well as curbside pickup. Faidley’s maintained business through the use of its existing website and active social media presence, she said, though she see a drop-off of older clientele whom she was not able to reach virtually.
None of the employees have been laid off, though their day-to-day jobs have changed significantly to meet the demands of the moment, Hahn said. Some shifted to social media while others took on cleaning or new marketing responsibilities.
“We had all these people to help us navigate through this,” she said. “If you’re not set up that way, it’s much more difficult to do.”
Faidley’s also partnered with local nursing homes and University of Maryland Medical Center to deliver meals to people without easy access. When the pandemic hit, the staff began calling around “everywhere,” Hahn said, looking for partnerships and new marketing opportunities.
But when one merchant in the market suffers, they all suffer, Hahn said. The market thrives best at full capacity and with a mix of demographics, she said.
On Friday afternoon, Glen Thrower, a Northeast Baltimore resident, came back to Lexington Market for the first time since March for a late lunch. The retired city schools employee usually comes so often that people joke he lives there.
But the coronavirus ground his routine to a halt, and he kept his distance from the market until he learned of its reopening.
“I wasn’t mad it closed, I understood why,” he said.
Thrower said he hopes the vendors’ hours extend back to full time. But, he said none of them should get too comfortable, since the whole market will close soon.
“When they do the new part, that’ll make it even better,” he said. “The changes are long overdue.”