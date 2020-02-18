Lexington Market gets its turn Tuesday as officials plan to break ground on a new version of the historic public market on downtown Baltimore’s west side.
Several of the city’s other public markets, including Cross Street Market in Federal Hill and Broadway Market in Fells Point, have undergone makeovers that refreshed the buildings and brought new offerings alongside some of the longtime vendors.
Lexington Market is more than 230 years old and considered the oldest continuously operating public market in the country, hawking everything from crab cakes and fried chicken to fresh fruit, candy and nuts.
“This is a momentous event for the entire city of Baltimore and state of Maryland,” Baltimore City Mayor Bernard C. “Jack” Young said in a statement. “Lexington Market’s next chapter represents an incredible opportunity for our city, and it is essential that we support the redevelopment and revitalization of this iconic hub for delicious food and homegrown entrepreneurship as we continue to build Baltimore.”
The city chose Seawall Development, the developer behind R. House in Remington and Union Collective, to transform the market.
Here are some things to keep in mind as work gets underway.
Where is the market? Lexington Market is at 400 W. Lexington St. on Baltimore’s west side. It’s near the University of Maryland, Baltimore, the University of Baltimore and downtown offices. There are Baltimore Light RailLink and Baltimore Metro SubwayLink stops nearby.
What will happen during construction? The market will continue operating in what is called the East Market, where most vendors have been since the 1950s. The Arcade building, put up in the 1980s, will be torn down and some of its vendors will move into the East Market. A new, 61,000-square-foot market will be built to the south, on the site of an existing parking lot and the Arcade site will be turned into an outdoor public plaza. Long-term plans for the East Market are yet to be determined, but it will be home to about 55 vendors during the construction.
What is the timeline? After construction begins Tuesday, an application process for vendors for the new market building will launch. The first round in the selection process is expected by July and a second round is expected by December. The design and construction of vendor stalls is expected by June 2021. The new market is expected to open in late 2021.
Who is the developer? Seawall Development is handling the overhaul and leasing under a deal with the city. Seawall also developed R. House, Remington Row and Union Collective. The city began exploring options in 2014 and Seawall was awarded the job in 2018 through a public selection process. Baltimore Public Markets, a city entity, will retain ownership of Lexington Market and the five other markets in the city.
What will happen to the vendors? Once the new market opens, there will be a mix of fresh and prepared food vendors, as well as specialty vendors. Seawall plans to seek community input and run an application process to select 50 to 60 vendors. Seawall expects many current vendors to remain.
Where is the funding coming from? The project has secured the $40 million needed through public and private sources. The financing for the project includes an $11.3 million loan from Fulton Bank; $9.5 million in New Market Tax Credit equity investments from Cinnaire, Enterprise Community Investment, Harbor Bank and U.S. Bank CDC; $9.4 million in state grants; $7.3 million in city grants; and $2 million from Lexington Market Inc., according to Seawall. Separately, Enterprise Community Loan Fund provided a $7.7 million bridge loan to fund construction until the public grants were awarded.
Why now? There have been other efforts in the past to overhaul Lexington Market, but they were deemed too expensive or unworkable. This project is scaled back to a degree, making the building slightly smaller than what is there now. Many in the community have pushed for upgrades, as the historic market has faced infrastructure problems inside and crime outside. Federal limits on food stamp usage also cost some tenants their customers. A 2018 viral video of a rat scurrying around a display case in the market added insult.
Who is expected at the groundbreaking? In addition to Young, on the list of attendees are Gov. Larry Hogan, City Councilman Eric Costello, and other city and Lexington Market officials and vendors.
Where can I get more information? See the Transform Lexington website.