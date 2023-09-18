Len Stoler Lexus in Towson accused of firing worker because of disability related to traumatic brain injury

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Len Stoler Lexus in Towson has been accused of violating federal law by demoting and then firing a worker because of disabilities stemming from a traumatic brain injury.

The U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission filed a lawsuit Monday in U.S. District Court against Len Stoler Inc., accusing the car dealership group of violating the Americans with Disabilities Act.

A representative of Len Stoler did not respond Monday morning to a request for comment.

According to the lawsuit, the Towson dealership employed a service adviser who suffered traumatic brain injury and a coma after surviving a serious motorcycle accident that affected her ability to speak and walk.

When she returned to work after rehabilitation, Len Stoler demoted her to a lower paying cashier position at a different location. The employee later was denied a close parking spot as a reasonable accommodation and eventually fired, based on her disability, the federal agency charged.

“The ADA prohibits employers from discriminating against qualified disabled workers based on unfounded stereotypes, fears, and assumptions about those workers’ ability to perform their jobs,” said Debra Lawrence, a regional attorney for the EEOC, in a press release.