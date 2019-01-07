Two Baltimore County law firms merge

The Baltimore County law firms Morgan Carlo Downs and Ward & Herzog merged Jan. 1 to create Downs Ward Bender Hauptmann & Herzog.

The merged firm, based in Hunt Valley, is expected to enable faster growth for women-owned partnership, which practices throughout Maryland as well as in Washington and Virginia.

“Our new firm, in which all six partners are litigators with extensive trial experience, will allow each of us to be stronger and to offer our clients new and expanded services in each of our practice areas,” Partner Margaret Fonshell Ward said in a statement.

The firm specializes in litigation and appeals in such areas as medical professional and long-term care liability defense, health care licensing, insurance defense, insurance coverage, employment practices liability, commercial litigation, trademarks and workers’ compensation.

The firm’s partners include Ward, Mary Alane Downs, Steffany K. Bender, Robin E. Hauptmann, Karen M. Herzog, Morrisann Martin and Christian W. Kintigh.