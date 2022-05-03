150 workers at Laurel Park, Pimlico get raises with new union contract

A union representing more than 150 workers at Laurel Park and Pimlico Race Courses said Tuesday that it members voted “overwhelmingly” to ratify a 3-year contract with Maryland Jockey Club.

“We are all proud of what we’ve accomplished in this new contract,” UFCW Local 27 President Jason Chorpenning said in a statement.

Advertisement

The deal provides wage increases and improved health benefits for betting window tellers, parking lot attendants, security officers and more, according to a press release from the Stronach Group, which owns the Maryland Jockey Club. The company said it is continuing to negotiate with unionized food and beverage employees.

“The new agreement reflects the good work the UFCW Local 27 employees do on a daily basis to support safe, efficient and successful racing operations,” said Mike Rogers, acting president of the Maryland Jockey Club, in a statement.

Advertisement

Pimlico Race Course is the home to the annual Preakness Stake race, which is set for its 147th running on May 21.

Details of the new contract were not disclosed.