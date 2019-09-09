Laureate Education announces public offering by controlling stockholder

Laureate Education Inc. on Monday announced a public offering of shares by its controlling stockholder.
The international higher education company said 15 million shares of Class A common stock will be part of the underwritten secondary offering by Wengen Alberta Limited Partnership. On Friday, the last reported sale price of Class A common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market was $17.68 each.
Baltimore-based Laureate operates an international network of more than 25 higher education institutions on more than 150 campuses, with more than 850,000 students enrolled.
The company said it is not selling any shares and will not receive any proceeds from the sale. A preliminary prospectus regarding the stock offering was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Monday.