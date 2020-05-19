A.B. “Buzzy” Krongard steps down from Under Armour board

After years of rapid growth, Under Armour stumbled in late 2016 and sales have largely stagnated since then as the company has worked on a turnaround and revitalizing its supply chain and product line-up. The company said it was on track with the effort earlier this year before the coronavirus pandemic crippled the economy, forcing the closure of stores and causing demand to drop. As a result, Under Armour reported a loss of $590 million for the first quarter as sales plummeted 23% to $930 million compared to a year earlier.