Kohl’s plans to hire more than 850 seasonal workers for Baltimore-area stores

Kohl’s plans to hire more than 850 seasonal workers for its Baltimore area stores, the discount department store retailer said Tuesday.
The company said it will add 90,000 employees chainwide for the upcoming holiday retail season. That includes 7,000 people in a pilot program in 135 stores dedicated to fulfilling online orders.
“Our early hiring strategy continues to work well for us — with thousands of seasonal associates already hired and beginning their seasonal positions at Kohl’s,” said Marc Chini, Kohl’s senior executive vice president and chief people officer, in an announcement Tuesday.
A hiring day will be held Saturday, Oct. 5 at all 1,100 stores and at distribution centers with a goal of bringing in 5,000 workers. Candidates also can apply online.
Kohl’s began early seasonal hing at 500 stores in July and plans to continue at locations throughout the country through the end of the year.