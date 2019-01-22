Knockout Fitness to open Towson location for boxing workouts

Knockout Fitness plans to expand to Towson by this summer, opening a second location in a building at 321 York Road.

The boxing and fitness studio gym opened its first location in Federal Hill in 2012.

The new Towson location will span about 9,750 square feet, twice the size of its first studio.

“Towson was a no brainer — it’s in close proximity to our ideal demographic, and a short drive away for county residents,” said Jason Nissley, who co-founded Knockout Fitness with his brother Chris Nissley, in a statement.

The Nissleys cited Towson’s student population as well as the lack of other specialty gyms there and Towson’s ongoing redevelopment.

“Towson is definitely the new, hip destination and we are beyond excited to be a part of it,” Chris Nissley said in a statement.

Knockout Fitness offers group fitness classes, personal training, boot camp-style workouts and advanced boxing.

“With Towson Row and the other new development projects, Knockout Fitness is going to be a great complement to the area’s growth, and we are excited to welcome them to the building,” said Mark Neumann, managing member of Chesapeake & York, the building owner, in a statement.