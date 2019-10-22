Since Kevin Plank brought his sportswear company Under Armour to Baltimore’s Tide Point in 2002, the company has grown into an international powerhouse employing about 14,000 people globally and more than 2,800 in Maryland. Its outfitted an array of high school, college and professional teams across the country and become an unofficial uniform of many area residents. The growth has not come without some controversy and even some pain as it worked to take on industry giants Nike and Adidas.
On Tuesday, the company announced Plank would be stepping down as chief executive officer and will be replaced by current chief operating officer Patrik Frisk. Frisk will take over on Jan. 1.
Here’s a look back at some of the company’s notable moments under Plank’s leadership:
Continued Weakness
In its latest earnings report in July 2019 — three years into a turnaround plan aimed at stabilizing the brand — Under Armour misses quarterly sales forecasts and warned of continuing weakness in its key U.S. market. Losses, however, were lower than the year before, and shares closed at $24.08. They are now trading at just under $21.
New Distribution Center
In May 2019, Under Armour cuts the ribbon on a high-tech warehouse able to accommodate 1,000 workers in Sparrows Point, marking the second such fulfillment facility in the region and fourth overall. Officials expect it to usher in a period of growth after a rough stretch for the business.
Cyber Town USA
In October 2019, three cybersecurity related firms announce plans to locate their headquarters at Port Covington, the sprawling $5.5 billion waterfront project in South Baltimore spurred by Plank’s development company. The cyber businesses plan to open by the end of 2020 and form what they called “Cyber Town USA,” though Under Armour quietly retreats on its own plans to move its headquarters there.
Restructuring
Under Armour says it will cut its global workforce by 400 workers by early 2019, 3% of its workforce, under a plan to restructure and take on rival apparel and shoe companies, according to reports from September 2018.
Out of the White House
Plank, in August 2017, quits his spot on a White House manufacturing council, which was later disbanded, after President Trump refused to explicitly condemn white supremacists violently clashed with counter-protesters in Charlottesville, Virginia.
New President
Patrik Frisk is hired as chief operating officer and replaces Plank as Under Armour president, though the company founder remained at the time CEO and board chairman in June 2017.
Investors File Suit
Investors file suit claiming Plank wrongly sought to enrich himself in pursuing the Port Covington redevelopment. It’s combined with another suit in 2019.
Sales Slip
In 2016, sales of Under Armour products begin to slow amid intense competition and changing demand for athletic apparel, and the company begins to report some money losing quarters and its stock price tumbles.
Port Covington Project
The Port Covington project wins a controversial $660 million package from Baltimore to finance infrastructure, the largest of its kind in city history, and Goldman Sachs soon takes an ownership stake in the development in September 2016.
Fitness Tracking
Under Armour unveils its first collection of fitness-tracking device line to go with the brand’s UA Record health and fitness app, including a smart shoe and a system to track activity, sleep and nutrition in January 2015.
Misty Copeland
Under Armour says trailblazing ballerina Misty Copeland will lead a marketing campaign to attract more women to the sports brand in July 2014.
Port Covington Property
In 2012, companies affiliated with Plank’s Sagamore Development Co. buys the first property in Port Covington in South Baltimore, which will later become a massive redevelopment expected to include a new headquarters campus for Under Armour and a collection of offices, residences, shops and restaurants.
Tide Point Move
Under Armour moves a handful of employees to Tide Point a year after the former Procter & Gamble manufacturing plant is remade into an office complex, and the company buys the entire property in 2011 to cement its place in Baltimore.
Founding
Former University of Maryland football player Kevin Plank founds Under Armour from his grandmother’s basement in Washington, D.C. in 1996, and soon gets it first order from Georgia Tech for 48 t-shirts costing $456.
Baltimore Sun reporter Lorraine Mirabella contributed to this article.