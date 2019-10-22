Since Kevin Plank brought his sportswear company Under Armour to Baltimore’s Tide Point in 2002, the company has grown into an international powerhouse employing about 14,000 people globally and more than 2,800 in Maryland. Its outfitted an array of high school, college and professional teams across the country and become an unofficial uniform of many area residents. The growth has not come without some controversy and even some pain as it worked to take on industry giants Nike and Adidas.