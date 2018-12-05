New shops coming to Kenilworth in Towson

Two new specialty stores have opened at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson selling designer women’s clothing and home goods.

Forward Moda, a high-end boutique featuring clothing, shoes and handbags, opened on the mall’s second level. Owners Radcliffe Jewelers, Amuze.com and Jessica Smith developed a concept that features designer outfits off the runway.

Urban Threads Home & Life, a Baltimore-based retailer, opened on the second level across from Ruth Shaw. The store sells bedding, window coverings, pillows, tablescapes and loungewear, with all merchandise picked by store owner and interior designer Jane O’Donoghue.

The new tenants, announced Wednesday by mall owner Greenberg Gibbons, join a lineup including Trader Joe’s, South Moon Under, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Radcliffe Jewelers, About Faces Day Spa & Salon, Stebbins Anderson, Atwaters and Italian Gardens.

Specialty shop Lingerie Lingerie closed in September after 18 years at the mall, in part because of competition from online shopping, the owner had said.

Greenberg Gibbons, which completed a $20 million renovation of the mall, has been working to attract a mix of local and national retailers. Radcliffe Jewelers and national chain J.Jill both opened recently.

