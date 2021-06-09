Boutique fitness club to open at Kenilworth in former Stebbins Anderson space

An upscale boutique fitness concept created by Coppermine will fill anchor space at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson, the mall’s owner said Wednesday.
Coppermine, a Baltimore-based sports and fitness operator mainly for youth, will open The Mine in space that longtime anchor and home goods retailer Stebbins Anderson occupied for decades in Kenilworth before closing at the end of 2019.
The Mine, a 22,000-square-foot-club featuring studios for various activities, is expected to open by January.
The new concept is unique for the area and will help boost customer traffic that will benefit other retailers and eateries in the mall, said Brian Gibbons, CEO of mall owner Greenberg Gibbons.
“We think having this type of use in Kenilworth is going to generate the type of traffic day and night that we don’t currently have today,” Gibbons said.
The concept is being designed as a studio-based fitness center, housing five studios and an open gym area under one roof. It will include yoga, barre, cycle, bootcamp and Megaformer studios, said Ann Marie Barbour, director of the center for Coppermine. It will offer technology-driven equipment and personal trainers and community workshops in health and nutrition.
Coppermine, founded by Baltimore entrepreneur Alex Jacobs, offers indoor and outdoor youth programs in soccer, dance and gymnastics, as well as summer and winter camps, sports clinics and club teams. It operates a main facility off Falls Road in Baltimore County and offers programs at DuBurns Arena in Canton and at the Coppermine Training Center in Cross Keys.
Stebbins closed in the anchor space in December 2019 after sales had been declining for about five years, owners Ken and Bonnie Knight, who bought the store in 2015, said at the time. The store was an original tenant in Kenilworth when it opened in 1977. The business got its start on York Road in Towson shortly after the end of the Civil War selling coal, lumber and hardware
But in 2019 owner Ken Knight said: “We’re in an economy of decreasing sales, due to the Internet. The numbers are the numbers.”
Kenilworth owner Greenberg Gibbons completed a $20 million renovation of the small mall after buying it in 2015, adding a new main entrance, updating the interior and exterior and bringing in a Trader Joe’s grocery store as an anchor.
Some other tenants include About Faces Day Spa & Salon, South Moon Under, Ruth Shaw, Radcliffe Jewelers, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Atwaters and Italian Gardens.
The Gourmet at Kenilworth, the second location of the Catonsville Gourmet, plans to open at the end of June, Gibbons said Wednesday. The 180-seat restaurant, which plans to serve seafood, oysters, steaks and sushi in a Nantucket-like setting, will open in an addition on the mall’s lower level.
It will be located next to Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria Restaurant, a New Orleans-based fast-casual chain that opened in Kenilworth last year.
This story will be updated.