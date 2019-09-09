Kelley McCormick steps down as head of Under Armour corporate communications

Kelley McCormick has stepped down as head of corporate communications for Under Armour to explore other opportunities.
McCormick, who began working as a consultant to Under Armour in May 2017, then became senior vice president of corporate communications in January 2018, said Monday that it was time to make a transition. She will stay on as an adviser to the brand and to Under Armour Chairman and CEO Kevin Plank.
"I’m proud of the work,” McCormick said. "Building the global communications function was an important mission and one I feel great about. The team in place is terrific and will do terrific work.”
McCormick has led Under Armour’s global corporate communications, including corporate media relations and employee communications from the brand’s headquarters in Baltimore.
“We are pleased she will continue to be an advisor to the brand for a few months during this transition,” Under Armour said in an emailed statement. “We are grateful for her contributions.”
She came to Under Armour from strategic communications agency SKDKnickerbocker, where she worked as a managing director in the Washington office. She has more than 20 years of high-level strategic experience in corporate affairs and brand and reputation management.