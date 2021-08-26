California court rejects Under Armour effort to dismiss UCLA lawsuit against Baltimore brand

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission said in announcing the settlement that the company “pulled forward” a total of $408 million in existing product orders that customers, such as retailers, had requested be shipped in future quarters. The brand continued the practice for six consecutive quarters beginning in the third quarter of 2015, the federal agency said. Under Armour had confirmed in November 2019 that its accounting methods were being investigated by both the SEC and the U.S. Department of Justice.