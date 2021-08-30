Judge dismisses Baltimore-Washington maglev rail operator’s lawsuit to condemn Westport developer’s land

A Baltimore city judge has dismissed a lawsuit that sought to condemn a Westport developer’s land to build a high-speed maglev train, casting doubt on the future of the Baltimore-to-Washington rail project.
Circuit Court Judge Kendra Y. Ausby granted Sparks-based Stonewall Capital’s request to dismiss the eminent domain case after a 30-minute virtual hearing Monday.
Stonewall purchased 43 undeveloped acres on Kloman Street in the South Baltimore’s Westport neighborhood in June for a 1,300-unit apartment and townhouse project. About two weeks earlier, Baltimore-Washington Rapid Rail filed a lawsuit to condemn the land, calling the filing “a last resort that we sincerely wish we did not have to pursue” after trying unsuccessfully to buy the property.
Ausby, who issued a decision after hearing both parties’ arguments, agreed with Stonewall that the rail company lacks the authority to acquire the Westport property for public use through eminent domain.
The railroad argued that its authority came from its 2015 acquisition of the former Washington, Baltimore and Annapolis Electric Railroad Co. franchise, approved by the Maryland Public Service Commission. The maglev company said condemnation power came with the franchise.
Condemnation was to be a last resort if the railroad failed to reach an agreement to acquire the essential land for a Baltimore-to-Washington route, Baltimore-Washington Rapid Rail CEO Waybe Rogers has said.
But the judge found that the public service commission’s order did not authorize the Westport condemnation. To approve a condemnation to serve a railroad, a court would have to find the taking of property necessary for a public use or agree with a public service commission order making that finding, she said.
“The PSC order does not authorize this specific condemnation,” Ausby said. “And it goes to great lengths to note that there just was not evidence presented or enough evidence to the commission to be able to even make a determination as to whether or not actual construction at a particular place in Baltimore City would serve a public interest.”
Rogers has said the economic and environmental benefits of a train whisking riders between Baltimore and Washington in 15 minutes, and eventually up to New York in under an hour, would outweigh the benefits of waterfront housing, not only for Baltimore but the state and the Northeast corridor.
A draft of the environmental impact statement for the $10 billion project, which had been in planning stages for five years, was unveiled in January, showing Westport’s undeveloped waterfront as essential to either of the two potential routes alongside the Baltimore-Washington Parkway, Rogers has said.
This story will be updated.