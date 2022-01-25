JPMorgan Chase will invest more than $20 million in Baltimore low-cost loans, job training programs

They include $5 million to the POWER: Prioritizing Our Women’s Economic Rise collaborative, led by the Latino Economic Development Center in Brewers Hill. The collaborative will offer small business development resources, workforce skills training, affordable real estate development and homeownership opportunities for Black, Hispanic and Latina women in West Baltimore. The bank said that about two thirds of Black and Latino households in Baltimore meet the standard for liquid-asset poverty, and the largest share of those in poverty are women between 25 and 54.