Joseph A. Bank closing tailoring facility in Hampstead, laying off 51

A tailoring facility for Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse in Hampstead will close by early April, and 51 people will be laid off.

The tailoring services center at 500 Hanover Pike in Carroll County will close by April 4, according to a notice filed with the Maryland Department of Labor by Joseph A. Bank Manufacturing Co.

Jos. A. Bank, a 200-store menswear retailer founded in Baltimore more than a century ago, is owned by retailer Tailored Brands, also the parent of Men’s Wearhouse, Moores and K&G Fashion Superstore. Tailored Brands also runs National Tailoring Services centers in Atlanta and St. Louis, Missouri, all of which support Jos. A. Bank and Men’s Wearhouse customers, the company said.

“We announced the decision to close the Hampstead NTS due to reduced workload at that location,” a company spokeswoman said Friday. “We know that people are the fabric of our success, and as such we are committed to offering employees impacted by this closure opportunities within our retail and distribution businesses in the surrounding area.”

The company said it has no plans to make changes at its tailoring locations outside Maryland.

Houston-based Tailored Brands struggled at the height of the pandemic amid restrictions on store operations. It permanently shuttered as many as 500 stores, including the Jos. A. Bank store in the now closed The Galley at Harborplace and a Men’s Wearhouse at Towson Town Center.

The retail parent filed for bankruptcy reorganization in August 2020. The company emerged from Chapter 11 at the end of that year after eliminating $686 million in debt.

Jos. A. Bank was based in Hampstead and ran 629 stores when Men’s Wearhouse took it over in 2014 in a $1.8 billion deal.

Nearly two years later, Men’s Wearhouse reorganized as the Tailored Brands holding company.