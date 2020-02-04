As neighborhoods around Johnston Square revitalize, including Greenmount East and Oliver, violent crime in Johnston Square has been trending down, though it remains above the citywide average. The number of vacant buildings with code violations has remained fairly constant in the last three years. The neighborhood’s median household income was $28,946 in 2016, up a bit from 2011 when it was $26,852, but just half of what it is for the whole city.