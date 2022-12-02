Jerry’s Chevrolet will pay fired female employee $62,500 to settle equal pay lawsuit

Jerry’s Chevrolet and Jerry’s Motor Cars will pay a fired female employee $62,500 to settle a pay discrimination and retaliation lawsuit brought by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.

The federal agency’s lawsuit alleged that the Baltimore County auto dealership fired a female warehouse dispatcher after she complained that she was paid less than a male dispatcher who did the same job. The female worker had complained to human resources and was told someone would look into it. She was fired a week later.

According to the lawsuit, filed last year in U.S. District Court in Baltimore, the company said the worker was fired because she used a profanity during a break, though a male employee months earlier was given only a written warning for offensive behavior.

A representative of the dealership, located on East Joppa Road, could not be reached Friday afternoon.

The settlement includes a two-year consent decree prohibiting the company from discriminating in its wages based on sex and from retaliating against employees seeking equal pay. The dealership also is required to adopt a policy creating channels and procedures for employees to report unequal pay and to train managers on ways to prevent wage discrimination and retaliation.

“Women are still paid 83 cents to every dollar earned by men,” Debra M. Lawrence, an EEOC regional attorney, said in an announcement Friday. “This problem cannot be fixed without women being able to speak out when they learn that they are paid less than male co-workers.”