J.Crew Factory opening at Shops at Kenilworth in Towson

J.Crew Factory will open at The Shops at Kenilworth in Towson this summer, the mall’s developer said Monday.
The store, spanning 5,733 square feet, will be located on the upper level across from J.Jill, said mall owner and developer Greenberg Gibbons.
The retailer fits the mall’s strategy of attracting fashion and lifestyle brands, said Tracey Holehan, senior vice president of leasing for the developer.
Greenberg Gibbons announced earlier this month that home retailer Arhaus will open this fall as an anchor, replacing longtime tenant Jos. A. Bank Clothiers, which will relocate in Towson. Arhaus will move into the 9,000-square-foot space now occupied by the men’s apparel retailer, next to Kenilworth Gourmet and accessible from its own entrance and inside the mall.
The mall is anchored by Trader Joe’s grocery and has tenants such as Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria, Gourmet at Kenilworth, About Faces Day Spa & Salon, The Mine, South Moon Under, Collections, Ruth Shaw, Radcliffe Jewelers and Quiet Storm Surf Shop.
J.Crew Factory specializes in clothing, shoes and accessories for women, men and children based on styles from past J.Crew collections. The brand also operates full price stores at Towson Town Center, The Mall in Columbia and Harbor East in downtown Baltimore.