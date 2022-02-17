Conveyor belt maker expands in Baltimore area with planned production facility at Tradepoint Atlantic

A Louisiana-based maker of conveyor belts plans to expand in the Baltimore area and open a new facility at the Tradepoint Atlantic logistics hub in Sparrows Point, the company announced Thursday.
Intralox said it will lease a build-to-suit, 310,000-square-foot plant, which will expand the company’s U.S. East Coast operations footprint by 70%.
It is the company’s third expansion in the Baltimore area since 2019.
The company needs more space because of strong growth over the past decade in its logistics and material handling business. It will operate an industrial machinery operation at Sparrows Point with a focus on parcel automation equipment for parcel, postal, e-commerce and distribution customers. The factory will offer more space for inventory and feature a wellness center for employees.
“Another exciting expansion in Baltimore is not only attributed to the global growth in e-commerce and parcel handling but should also be attributed to the hard work and innovation of our people,” said Derek Lester, the Intralox business unit’s manager.
Tradepoint has attracted companies such as Amazon, Under Armour and FedEx, which run distribution centers. Earlier this month, German automaker BMW officially launched an expanded vehicle distribution center at the Sparrows Point center to meet increased demand.
Intralox, based in a suburb of New Orleans, serves customers in food processing, industrial manufacturing, logistics and material handling, and has locations outside the U.S. in the Netherlands, China, the United Kingdom, Brazil, Australia, Japan and India.