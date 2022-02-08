Interior Define furniture brand will open store in Baltimore’s Harbor East

Furniture brand Interior Define will open its first Maryland store this spring in Baltimore’s Harbor East neighborhood.
The retailer, which offers customizable and made-to-order sofas, ottomans, and chairs, runs 13 stores in cities such as Washington, New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco.
At Harbor East, the shop will open in a 5,500-square-foot space at 809 Aliceanna St., Harbor East Management Group announced. Customers can choose various options in sofa sizes, fabrics, cushion fills and leg styles. Dining room, office furniture and accessories also will be sold.
“Harbor East offers a vibrant urban setting that is a great fit for our brand,” said Jill John, the company’s chief customer officer, in an announcement Tuesday.
Other recently opened tenants include Sephora, Lovesac and Bar One Baltimore. Harbor East Cinemas has been renovated and rebranded and will re-open in the spring, while H&S Bakery’s Kneads Bakeshop & Café plans a summer opening.