More than $166 million in state funds to go to revitalize Inner Harbor attractions

More than $166 million in state funding will go toward a comprehensive effort to revitalize downtown Baltimore and the Inner Harbor, state officials announced Thursday.

The current and future funding for anchor institutions at the harbor will support a community-centered revitalization, Maryland Senate President Bill Ferguson said.

“We are at a crucial moment for the future of our city,” Ferguson said in a statement. “Thriving cities require a thriving downtown, and funding for Downtown and Inner Harbor anchor institutions puts Baltimore on a path to a revitalization built with city residents, surrounding communities, and visitors at the heart of that effort.”

The announcement followed news earlier this month that a city developer has reached a deal to acquire and reimagine the long-struggling Harborplace pavilions, once a centerpiece to harbor redevelopment in the early 1980s.

Developer P. David Bramble and his MCB Real Estate firm plan to acquire the retail attraction out of court receivership. That deal, if approved by the Baltimore Circuit Court judge overseeing the receivership, would pave the way for what Bramble described as an extensive redevelopment effort to “completely re-imagine” the faded retail attraction and revitalize the city’s downtown waterfront.

Funding announced Thursday would go toward some of the Inner Harbor’s most high profile anchor attractions, including the Maryland Science Center, the National Aquarium and Port Discovery Children’s Museum.

Funding also is earmarked for The Chesapeake Shakespeare Company, The Peale Center, Visit Baltimore, The Pride of Baltimore II and The USS Constellation.

Officials counted $50 million set aside to relocate state employees from State Center to the Central Business District as part of the $166 million.

Here’s a list of other planned spending:

$11.5 million for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore

$7.5 million for the Inner Harbor Promenade with another $60 million pre-authorized in fiscal 2024 and fiscal 2025

$7.4 million for the Baltimore City Community College’s Bard Building

$5.5 million for the Reginald F. Lewis Museum

$5 million for the National Aquarium

$5 million for streetscaping the new Warner Street Entertainment District

$4 million for Rash Field Park

$3.25 million for Port Discovery

$3 million for the Maryland Science Center

$2.5 million for the USS Constellation

$750,000 for the Pride of Baltimore II

$400,000 for the Peale Center

$200,000 for the Chesapeake Shakespeare Company.

This story will be updated.