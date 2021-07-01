Glen Burnie defense facility partners with Navy to develop testing for hypersonic weapons materials

The hypersonic arms race has reached Glen Burnie.
A defense contractor will use its facility there to work with the U.S. Navy to develop a hypersonic test vehicle capable of moving faster than five times the speed of sound.
Kratos Defense & Security Solutions and the Navy will use the new platform in the development of hypersonic weapons. The test vehicle is based on San Diego-based Kratos’ sounding rocket technology. Sounding rockets are used in research to collect data as well as test materials and instruments used on missiles and spaceships.
The United States is racing to catch up on hypersonic weapons. Reports that China and Russia have conducted successful tests of hypersonic gliding vehicles that are launched from a high-speed rocket and then glide to hit a target, have put pressure on the U.S. military to develop hypersonic technologies, according to an April report by the Congressional Research Service.
The Pentagon asked for $3.2 billion for research into hypersonic technology in 2021.
Unlike traditional ballistic missiles, hypersonic weapons can take unpredictable flight patterns that make it difficult for them to be intercepted and even detected.
The Congressional Research Service expects the development of such weapons to be more difficult in the U.S. than it is in Russia or China because of plans to use them with conventional warheads rather than the nuclear-based systems those countries are developing. A conventionally armed hypersonic missile will need greater accuracy than one that is armed with a nuclear warhead.
Kratos, named for a figure in Greek mythology considered the divine personification of strength, has performed 11 hypersonic experimental missions in the past 10 years, according to Jennifer Buckner, the company’s director of strategic business development.
“We are proud to be the first industry partner in Maryland, especially right here in Glen Burnie, Maryland, to be developing this kind of a system,” said Josh Peterson, the senior vice president of space and missile defense systems for Kratos.
Peterson said the contract with the Navy Surface Warfare Center Port Hueneme Division in California will create an estimated 20 to 25 jobs in Maryland, most of which will be in science, technology, engineering and math fields.
Kratos’ facility in Glen Burnie is in the International Trade Center off Dorsey Road, just south of BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
Having taken its inspiration from sounding rockets, which typically cost $5 million to $7 million each, and reusing hardware Kratos already produces, Buckner said the new test vehicle will be more affordable than alternative testing options.
Once developed, the new test vehicle will be able to used by the U.S. Department of Defense as well as future Kratos customers.
“There are a lot of organizations developing technology, but the problem is once it gets developed to a certain point, if they don’t have a method of testing or further funding, it just kind of dies where it is,” Buckner said.
Buckner hopes the new test vehicle will allow Kratos to act as a third-party testing agency for organizations that have developed space and missile technology but are unable to access testing.
“Flight tests are typically very expensive, this vehicle is going to bridge that gap by providing an affordable method to flight test these components, these technologies, these materials and then allow them to get the data they need to validate they will survive in the environments they will fly in,” Buckner said.