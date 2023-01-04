Hunt Valley-based HMS Insurance acquired by New York agency

HMS Insurance Associates, a Hunt Valley-based insurance agency that has grown into one of the nation’s largest since its founding in Baltimore 80 years ago, has been acquired by an even larger New York agency.

Marsh McLennan Agency, of White Plains, New York, announced the deal Wednesday, The sales price was not disclosed. A subsidiary of one of the business arms of professional services firm Marsh McLennan, the agency employs 9,500 people at 170 offices across North America, offering business insurance, employee health & benefits, retirement and private client insurance.

All of HMS’ more than 120 employees, including President Gary L. Berger, will join Marsh McLennan Agency and continue to work from the Hunt Valley office. HMS offers businesses and individuals in the mid-Atlantic property/casualty insurance, surety, group captive and employee benefits.

“The MMA goal has always been to partner with the best firms and together build a unique experience for colleagues and clients,” said John Stanchina, CEO of Marsh McLennan Agency’s mid-Atlantic region, in the announcement.

Berger said the firms are aligned in their approach to customer service and carrier partnerships and said HMS employees would have better access to training and career development.

HMS got its start as The Hartman Agency in downtown Baltimore in 1943, providing surety bonds for area contractors. When partners Ruth McLean and Carl Schmidt joined founding partner Chris Hartman, the name was changed to Hartman, McLean & Schmidt Inc.

The firm moved to Greenspring Station in Baltimore County in 1985. Current president Gary Berger and other partners purchased the firm and changed its name in 1992, and it continued to grow through a series of mergers and acquisitions, moving in 2010 to Hunt Valley.

Marsh McLennan Agency is a subsidiary of New York City-based Marsh, an insurance broker and a business arm of Marsh McLennan, which has annual revenue of $20 billion and also is based in New York City.