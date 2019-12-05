After months of negotiations, the state of Maryland and CSX Transportation have come up with the more than $100 million in additional funding needed to move forward with the expansion of the Howard Street Tunnel — a long-sought project expected to remove a freight bottleneck and significantly boost the Port of Baltimore’s booming shipping container traffic.
The state won a $125 million federal grant in July for the project, which would increase clearances through the century-old tunnel and at 22 bridges between Baltimore and Philadelphia to allow trains to carry containers stacked two high. But the grant was $103 million less than the state had requested for the $466 million project. Republican Gov. Larry Hogan pledged to negotiate with the railroad, which owns the tunnel, and other, unnamed stakeholders to come up with the rest.
The state and the railroad have “identified a variety of state, private and federal formula sources to close the funding gap,” Maryland Transportation Secretary Pete Rahn wrote a Nov. 25 letter to U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
The state had previously proposed providing $147 million for the work, with CSX committing $91 million. Rahn’s letter did not give a breakdown of how much each entity, or any other stakeholders, will pay.
“I am pleased to report that our efforts have paid off,” Rahn wrote. “At this point, the $466 million project is fully funded.”
CSX spokeswoman Cindy Schild declined to say how much the railroad has committed to the project “until the state of Maryland makes their public announcement.”
The company thanked Hogan for “working with the private sector to find a successful resolution to move the project forward" and said it appreciated the support of leaders in Baltimore and the state’s congressional delegation.
“CSX has worked closely with Governor Hogan and the Maryland Port Administration to secure full funding for the Howard Street Tunnel project,” Schild said in an emailed statement. “We are confident that the Howard Street Tunnel project will help improve freight transportation, increase freight rail capacity and further intermodal connectivity between the markets we serve.”
In his letter, Rahn said the tunnel expansion has been “a priority for the state of Maryland for decades.” He thanked Chao for the federal grant and said he looked forward to scheduling an upcoming meeting in Baltimore with officials from the Federal Railroad Administration to kick off the project.
“Once complete, it will fundamentally change the way containerized cargo moves around the country by creating a double-stack rail network to and from the Port of Baltimore and along the entire I-95 rail corridor," Rahn wrote.
The 1.4-mile bore under downtown Baltimore is about 18 inches too short for today’s freight trains to carry truck-sized shipping containers stacked one on top of the other. To create clearance for taller trains, the ceiling would be notched, the floor lowered and steel crossties, which lie lower than wooden ones, would be installed. Traffic would be able to move through the tunnel during the project, which is estimated to take three to four years.
James White, the executive director of the Port of Baltimore, who announced Wednesday his upcoming retirement from the Maryland Port Administration, said the tunnel expansion was one of his final goals as head of the state-owned shipping terminals.
“We checked that box," he said. “We’re getting our double-stack.”
The project will increase the flow of containers and create jobs, not just for longshoremen, but other industries connected to the port, including warehousing and trucking, said Scott Cowan, president of the International Longshoremen’s Association Local 333.
Cowan called the project “huge for us.”
“It’s something we’ve been waiting for for a long, long time," Cowan said. “It’s going to be a tremendous boost for the port."
The port’s public terminals handled 10.9 million tons of general cargo — more containers, cars, construction equipment and other cargo than ever before — last year, surpassing 10 million tons for the third consecutive year.