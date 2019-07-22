Feds award long-sought grant to expand Howard Street Tunnel in Baltimore, but not as much as Maryland wanted

Maryland will receive $125 million in long-sought federal funding to expand the Howard Street Tunnel so freight trains can move shipping containers stacked two-high under downtown — a project that would eliminate a critical bottleneck to the port of Baltimore’s booming container business, a spokesman for Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday.
The money is more than $100 million less than the state and CSX Transportation, the successor to the Baltimore & Ohio Railroad that owns the freight tunnel, applied for, and it’s not clear how the two will make up the difference.
Gov. Larry Hogan celebrated the grant, which lawmakers learned about Monday from U.S. Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao.
"This grant will help us break a coast-wide bottleneck, further bolstering our economic success at the Port of Baltimore and across the state," the Republican governor said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Hogan said the money, which is awarded through the federal Infrastructure For Rebuilding America Grant Program, will allow reconstruction of the tunnel to move forward. The state had submitted an application for the grant in March.
Heightening the century-old tunnel and 22 bridges between Baltimore and Philadelphia, initially expected to cost in the billions of dollars, will cost $466 million, according to state officials. Maryland and CSX asked the federal government for $228 million and pledged to make up the rest of the cost — $147 million from the state and $91 million from the Jacksonville, Fla.-based railroad.
The project is expected to double the tunnel’s freight capacity, remove trucks from highways and bring more than half a billion dollars in benefits to 25 eastern states.
The grant is expected to further boost the port of Baltimore’s container traffic, which has spiked since the 2016 opening of an expanded Panama Canal. The larger canal allowed quicker access to the U.S. East Coast for super-sized container ships carrying goods from Asian manufacturers.
The port has moved more than 10 million tons of general cargo in each of the past three years.
Much of that growth has been in containers. A record 1.02 million 20-foot-equivalent-units of containers, the standard measure because they generally come in 20- or 40-foot sizes, crossed the docks at the port of Baltimore’s piers last year.
But there have been some growth pains — some of them at least partially attributable to the tunnel’s lack of capacity.
Truck congestion at the Seagirt Marine Terminal, which is leased to Ports America Chesapeake under a 50-year, $1.3 billion deal, has resulted in waits of up to eight hours for one load, according to dozens of truckers so frustrated with the traffic that they picketed outside the terminal’s entrance in subfreezing temperatures in January.
Tensions also have arisen between Ports America Chesapeake and the port’s union longshoremen, who were ordered back to work by a federal judge in October after management claimed they walked off the job, forcing a shutdown of the container terminal.
The Howard Street Tunnel, built in the early 1890s and most famous for a 60-car train derailment that set off a chemical fire that paralyzed downtown Baltimore for almost a week in 2001, has long struggled with flooding and other infrastructure issues due to its age and antiquated design.
Rainwater breached the tunnel as recently as last week after an underground water main break nearby caused a sinkhole near Howard and Pratt streets downtown. CSX had to pump floodwater and silt from the tunnel and reduce trains passing through it as a safety precaution. The sinkhole also disrupted light rail service and snarled traffic downtown.
Despite the tunnel’s longstanding issues and previous commitments to help improve it, CSX withdrew its support for the double-stacking expansion in 2017 after years of applying for funding, saying the project “no longer justifies the level of investment required from CSX and our public partners."
The railroad reversed course and came back to the table, albeit offering less money, in December following a meeting between the railroad’s new CEO, Jim Foote, and the Maryland congressional delegation.
The Baltimore Sun’s Pamela Wood contributed to this report.