Howard County Executive Calvin Ball proposes rent control and other housing affordability steps

Howard County Executive Calvin Ball introduced a package of legislation and initiatives Wednesday aimed at lowering the cost of housing in a county that is becoming too expensive for many residents.

One of the wealthiest counties in the nation, Howard County has top-ranked schools, low crime, leafy parks and a convenient commute to both Washington, D.C., and Baltimore. It also has the highest median home sales price of any county in the Baltimore metropolitan area.

Speaking to 100 people squeezed into the lobby of the Nonprofit Collaborative in Columbia, Ball said no residents should be getting priced out of Howard County.

“Our strength lies in our diversity and our shared belief that housing is a fundamental right,” said Ball, a Democrat who described housing affordability as a crisis. “We can pave the way for a future where everyone has a place in Howard County to call home.”

Ball dubbed his plan the Housing Opportunities Meant for Everyone package, or HOME. It features a mix of money, housing legislation, and a pledge to lobby state lawmakers for affordable housing subsidies.

One legislative proposal would cap annual rent increases at 5% plus inflation — or a maximum of 10% — which he said would stop “rent gouging.” Another proposal would allow the county to partner with nonprofit and private organizations to buy existing market-rate rental properties and turn some units into affordable housing for low-income residents.

The plan includes $1.6 million to help finance the construction of Patuxent Crossing, an affordable housing complex in Columbia, as well as $2 million for community college students and families of public school students experiencing homelessness. That money would be used for rental assistance and security deposits.

Several politicians, county officials and other leaders attended and spoke at the news conference, including Maryland Secretary of Housing Jake Day.

Maryland has a housing shortage of about 120,000 homes, Day said, and there is no place in Maryland where affordable housing is a bigger topic of conversation than Howard County.

The median sales price of a home in Howard County in September was $725,000, according to the real estate firm Bright MLS. That’s $200,000 more than it was in September 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic and historically low interest rates set off a homebuying craze across the country.

“While a shortage exists in all types of housing, let us never forget that the consequences of a supply shortage and the consequences of an affordability crisis hurt the most vulnerable most,” Day said.

Multiple speakers noted that hundreds of Howard County students and their families experience homelessness during the school year.

Tom Coale, a lobbyist, affordable housing advocate and lifelong Howard County resident, attended Wednesday’s news conference and said he generally liked what he heard.

“The fact that the county executive is putting so much money toward housing resources, that’s what we need more than anything,” Coale said. “I hope others will look to what [Ball] is doing here.”

While these policies could provide immediate support to some Howard County residents who can’t afford housing, Coale said increasing the supply of housing is the only way to solve the housing crisis in the long term.

Starting in the middle of the 20th century, Maryland’s suburbs went through decades of explosive growth where developers were able to build entirely new communities on top of grassy fields, old farms and forests.

The seal of Howard County, for example, is a stack of wheat in a field with farm tools on either side and rolling green hills in the background. It was adopted in 1969, when about 60,000 people lived in Howard County. Today, the population is more than five times higher with about 335,000 residents.

Developers say there is little open land left to develop in many suburban areas, causing the pace of new home construction in the Baltimore metropolitan area to decline.

Dan Reed, a Montgomery County native and the regional policy director of Greater Greater Washington, a racial, economic and environmental justice advocacy group, said these suburbs need to encourage new home construction in already developed areas. According to Reed, it will be disruptive, politically unpopular, and absolutely necessary.

“We need — full stop — more houses in Maryland,” he said.

Communities often see new residents as a burden, Reed said, but they help counties thrive by paying taxes, shopping at local businesses and supporting public transit.

“We can no longer have this mentality that new people are a burden,” Reed said. “People deserve the ability to live in these communities.”

Jeff Kirby, president of Kirby Development, is a developer who primarily uses federal tax credits to build affordable and mixed-income apartment complexes and has worked in Howard County for more than a decade.

Kirby said he tried to develop a parcel of land in Ellicott City into an apartment complex, but after years of opposition from some residents, he called it quits.

“It was extremely challenging,” Kirby said. “After 7 or 8 years of beating my head against the wall, I sold it to another developer … I couldn’t last any longer.”

The main obstacle to building housing has been school overcrowding, Kirby said. Like other jurisdictions, Howard County has an adequate public facilities ordinance that requires certain infrastructure, safety or educational requirements in place before allowing new residential construction.

“There’s just not a lot of places where the schools aren’t over capacity,” he said.

This overcrowding restriction was referenced in an August report on multifamily housing in the Mid-Atlantic by CBRE, a global commercial real estate firm. The report included a section specifically on Howard County and its adequate public facilities ordinance. It said the law makes it especially difficult for anyone to build multifamily housing in Howard County — creating a potential benefit for investors who can charge higher prices and rents.

“Savvy investors can leverage these supply limitations and strategic site selection to elevate the value of investments,” the report said.

Chris Murn, president of Murn Properties, said these financial constraints are forcing developers to build fewer units that are more expensive — even when they want the opposite.

Murn, for example, said he wanted to build and manage a 258-unit garden-style apartment complex in Howard County, but the construction cost was too expensive. Instead, Murn said he settled for 107 townhomes on the site because they offer higher rents with similar construction costs per unit.

Easing regulations would normally make it easier to build more housing, Murn said, but even that might not help Howard County right now.

Interest rates rose dramatically over the two years, making it more difficult to borrow money, and construction costs have increased more than 50%, Murn said, making it more expensive than ever to build.

“You’ve got a perfect storm of affordability going on,” Murn said. “Nothing is going to be a quick fix.”