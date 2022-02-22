Two downtown Baltimore hotels closing amid plans for residential conversion, union says

Two downtown Baltimore hotels will close next month and be converted to housing by a new owner, according to a union that was negotiating Monday on behalf of hotel workers.
The Radisson Hotel Baltimore Downtown-Inner Harbor and the Holiday Inn Baltimore - Inner Harbor, which occupy separate towers in a West Fayette Street property, are slated to be sold March 8, with workers laid off on or before that date, said an official with Unite Here Local 7.
The union was told by owner McSam Hotel Group that the property is under contract to RGI Investments, a Chicago-based real estate investor that specializes in multifamily projects.
Unite Here and another union represent about 50 workers across both hotel brands, which also employ an estimated 15 front desk and bellhop workers who are not unionized, said Tracy Lingo, staff director of Unite Here Local 7.
“What they’ve said is they don’t plan to operate it as a hotel,” Lingo said. “They plan to make it residential housing.”
McSam, based in Great Neck, New York, and RGI could not be reached Monday. An attorney for McSam declined comment. The owner purchased the property in 2015 for $7.4 million, state property tax records show.
Representatives of both Radisson and Holiday Inn in Baltimore and in corporate offices did not respond to multiple requests for comment over several days.
But reservations were still being taken for stays at the Holiday Inn, and a front desk employee said no closing plans had been announced. No new reservations are being taken for the Radisson.
The hotels’ ownership has changed hands numerous times over the years and the hotels have been operated under flags such as Hilton, Omni, Sheraton and Crowne Plaza. The two towers, including the original at 23 stories that opened in 1967 as the Statler Hilton, take up a full city block.
Hotel operator Crescent Hotels and Resorts of Fairfax, Virginia, had announced in February 2018 that it had completed a multi-million dollar renovation of the 323-room Radisson and what was then opening as a 385-room Crowne Plaza. Guest rooms, public spaces, event space and fitness facilities were all redone.
The Holiday Inn opened in the property’s south tower last spring, after closing a longtime hotel under that flag in 2020 on Lombard Street,
Unite Here represents housekeepers, banquet workers and kitchen staff, while International Union of Operating Engineers Local 37 represents maintenance workers.
“Some of our folks have been here decades through many, many ownerships of hotels,” and the numbers of workers have dwindled since the start of the pandemic, Lingo said.
The city’s economic development agency, the Baltimore Development Corp., had no information about plans for hotel closures or any planned re-development, said Susan Yum, a spokeswoman.
The hospitality industry in Baltimore and elsewhere has been especially hard hit by fewer people traveling during the pandemic. Even as leisure travel has rebounded, crucial business from meetings and conventions has not recovered.
In downtown Baltimore, boutique hotels and luxury brands are beginning to bounce back, but “many brands are still hurting,” said Lauren Hamilton, a spokeswoman for the Downtown Partnership of Baltimore. Hamilton said she had no information about specific plans for the two hotels.
But “this double tower in the heart of downtown is a prime location for reenvisioning how old spaces can be renewed,” Hamilton said. “Similarly to the residential conversion of older office spaces we saw in the previous decade, we see this as more of an opportunity than anything.”
Housing demand remains strong downtown, she said, with more than 42,000 residents in one mile radius of Pratt and Light streets.