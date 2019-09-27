Baltimore hotel workers vote to let contracts expire, setting stage for possible strikes

A number of employees working for three large hotel chains in Baltimore voted to let their contracts expire, allowing them to move forward with potential strikes and other actions as they push for a $15-an-hour minimum wage.
Workers from the Radisson, Hilton Baltimore and Hyatt Regency Baltimore hotels voted to let their current union contracts expire Wednesday. The results were announced Thursday night during a rally of a raucous crowd of servers, housekeepers and other hotel support staff.
Roxie Herbekian, president of UNITE HERE Local 7, the union that represents the workers, said the votes were overwhelmingly in favor of ending the contracts, with only three total no votes among the hundreds of workers who voted. Employees at the hotels have rallied around the call of “One job should be enough,” wearing T-shirts and regularly breaking out into a chant to drive the notion home.
“This vote was to start taking action,” Herbekian told the crowd, adding that the hotel chains “have not offered enough to reach our demand.”
A Hyatt spokesperson told The Baltimore Sun that the existing collective bargaining agreement between Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor Unite Here has been extended and that the hotel will continue negotiations on Oct. 16.
“We hope to successfully negotiate a fair contract that cares for our colleagues soon,” wrote Michael D’Angelo, a vice president of labor relations for Hyatt, in a statement.
“Our colleagues are the heart of our business, and we respect their right to voice their opinions as Hyatt Regency Baltimore Inner Harbor works through union negotiations. Hyatt has a long-standing relationship with Unite Here and has successfully negotiated fair contracts many times in the past, with our colleagues’ best interests in mind,” D’Angelo wrote.
Hilton and Radisson representatives could not be reached before publication.
The vote sets the stage for employees at the three hotels and the Baltimore Marriott Waterfront to take more drastic measures if contract talks should stall. The union is pushing for the hotels to honor a $15-an-hour minimum wage ahead of 2025, which is when the state’s minimum wage will rise to that rate.
Employees at the Marriott have already begun to demonstrate, as Herbekian said that Marriott employees had just recently organized and don’t have a contract that restricts them from demonstrating the way employees at the other hotels do.
The vote will allow the contract Radisson workers have with the hotel to expire Monday while the other two contracts can be terminated once the union gives the companies 10 days’ notice, Herbekian said.
Thursday’s rally ultimately became about more than just employees’ pay, as workers took the companies to task for what they say contributes to the wealth and income inequality in Baltimore.
Andre Eldridge Jr., who works in event services at the Marriott, said he regularly works long shifts and “there’s not a day where my ankles ain’t hurt."
He said the company capped employees’ wages at $13.50 an hour, which he juxtaposed against the Marriott’s city tax bill, which is only $1 per year, despite the 32-story hotel being valued at well over $100 million.
“You don’t see that money up in Park Heights,” he said, pointing to more affluent neighborhoods like Locust Point as being the true recipients of the economic impact the hotels have had.
Chuck Altvater, a banquet server who also works at the Marriott with several members of his family, said the company takes away health care coverage for employees who don’t average 30 hours of work per week, which puts workers whose hours fluctuate in a difficult situation.
He said as a banquet server, he regularly sees his hours diminish during slower periods of the year and had to put his plans of having a child on hold when he lost his health insurance working for the company.
Stacey Whye, who’s worked 10 years as a housekeeper and works at the Hilton Baltimore, said employees feel disrespected by management who continue to push against pay raises and extra protections for employees.
“Hilton is always saying, ‘We’re a team.’ We’re not a team. The union is a team,” Whye said.
Donna Edwards, president of the Maryland State and District of Columbia AFL-CIO, said the group is fighting for more than just individual salaries, as increased wages could help spur growth in neighborhoods outside of where the hotels are based.
“You’re fighting for the soul of our city, for the economy of our city,” Edwards said.
Baltimore Sun reporter Catherine Rentz contributed to this report.