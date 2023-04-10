Workers at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore get raises in contract with Caesars Entertainment

Unionized workers at Horseshoe Casino Baltimore will receive long-sought raises after reaching an agreement with Caesars Entertainment on a three-year labor contract.

Workers, who had been bargaining with the casino owner since a contract expired in October, had asked for raises in line with others in the gaming and hospitality industry in the city and elsewhere, saying casino revenues have rebounded since the pandemic while compensation has stalled.

The contract covers about 600 workers at the Russell Street casino near downtown in jobs such as dealers, bartenders, cocktail servers, cooks, slot attendants, cleaners and cashiers.

The new contract, which runs through 2026, offers a pay increase of $1.40 per hour immediately for all non-tipped workers, to be followed by an additional 80 cents per hour in October this year and each of the next two years. Before reaching the agreement, Horseshoe Casino’s lowest non-tipped workers were earning $14.67 an hour and had not had a raise since October 2021.

Besides “overdue” wage increases, workers gained premium pay on holidays, said Adam Johnson, a casino slot attendant and member of the bargaining committee who belongs to Unite Here Local 7, one of the unions in a coalition representing casino workers.

“Determined, organized people have power,” Johnson said in an email to The Baltimore Sun. “Voices once muted now understand that they truly matter. "

Caesars officials did not respond as of Monday afternoon to a request for comment.

Elsewhere in the city, the union representing hospitality workers at Baltimore Marriott Waterfront hotel in Harbor East said they plan to picket outside the hotel Tuesday afternoon to demand raises. Unite Here represents about 140 food and beverage employees working under a contract extension signed in February 2022 and who have been bargaining with Marriott since then. Those workers have not had raises in more than two years, said said Tracy Lingo of Unite Here.

Marriott representatives had not responded to a request for comment as of Monday afternoon.