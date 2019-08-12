Hobby Lobby will open in former Toys R Us in Owings Mills

Hobby Lobby will open a store next year in a vacant Toys "R" Us space in Owings Mills.
The crafting and home decor chain signed a lease for the Reisterstown Road site, also a former Babies "R" Us location, and expects to open sometime in 2020, the company said.
“Once an actual opening date is set and we get closer to that time, we can confirm more details," the retailer said in an email.
Hobby Lobby has Baltimore area stores in Columbia and Laurel and will open another location in Pasadena in September.
Toys “R” Us filed for bankruptcy protection in 2017 and announced plans in March 2018 to sell or close all 800 of its U.S. stores after 60 years in business. The chain had nine Toys “R” Us stores and six Babies “R” Us stores in the Baltimore region.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet took over some Toys “R” Us stores, including in Glen Burnie, Hagerstown and in the Golden Ring area of Baltimore County at the corner of Pulaski Highway and Rossville Boulevard.
Hobby Lobby operates more than 850 U.S. stores. Each locations sells more than 70,000 crafting and home decor products in departments such as floral, fabric, needle art, custom framing, jewelry making, scrapbooking and other arts and crafts.