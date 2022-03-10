Clothing retailer H&M leaves Harborplace amid center’s uncertain future

Harborplace was placed in court-appointed receivership in May 2019 after owner Ashkenazy Acquisitions Corp., a New York-based real estate company, defaulted on its loan for the property. The waterfront attraction had reeled from years of rising vacancies and what some saw as mismanagement by its out-of-town owners. The receiver has been managing and leasing the property as a caretaker for the lender. Receiver Ian V. Lagowitz, president of IVL Group, did not respond to a request for comment on Wednesday.