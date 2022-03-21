Hitachi Rail plans to develop a $70M railcar factory in Hagerstown

Hitachi Rail is planning a $70 million factory in Hagerstown to build railcars for projects across the country, including the Washington Metropolitan Area Transit Authority, Gov. Larry Hogan announced Monday. The 307,000-square foot facility is expected to employ 460 people.

Hogan called the factory a “transformative project” for Washington County and Maryland in a news release.

Hitachi Rail is the train manufacturing arm of Japanese conglomerate Hitachi and has its North American headquarters in Pittsburgh. Hitachi won a $2.2 billion contract from WMATA last year to build a new fleet of railcars for the Metro.

“I’m delighted to confirm the location of our new state-of-the-art U.S. train factory in Washington County, Maryland. From here our 460 strong American workforce will build a fleet of modern metro trains and have the capability to build trains for towns and cities across North America,” Hitachi Rail CEO Andrew Barr said in a statement. “Hitachi Rail’s mission is to provide more seamless, sustainable journeys for passengers, customers and cities, and the creation of a new American train factory reflects our ambition to deliver for the United States.”

The Maryland Department of Commerce is in the process of approving a $1.6 million conditional loan to Hitachi Rail as part of this deal, according to spokesperson Karen Glenn Hood, and the company is also eligible for tax credits for job creation.