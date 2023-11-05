Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

The new 201 E Pratt St. will offer retail and commercial space. MCB Real Estate, which is redeveloping Harborplace, calls it the “The Sail." It will house a marketplace on the first two floors, and restaurant, venue, and commercial options on the upper levels. (Rendering courtesy of MCB Real E)

The long-awaited plan for re-imagining downtown Baltimore’s iconic, yet faded, Harborplace features four new buildings, two of them apartment towers, surrounded by a reworked Inner Harbor promenade, a large new park and realigned roadways.

The developer behind the proposal said Monday he plans to raise $500 million in private funds for the project, but public money would be needed to pay for open spaces and infrastructure.

MCB Real Estate’s P. David Bramble told The Baltimore Sun days later just how much money that could be. Bramble estimated about $300 million would be needed for the promenades and public spaces as designed and $100 million to reconfigure Pratt, Light and Conway streets.

That’s a massive ask for a cash-strapped city where residents already complain about resources and money spent on downtown rather than on the multitude of needs in their neighborhoods.

Bramble did not say where, specifically, he hopes that money would come from. The state had already committed $67.5 million to improve the promenade.

And even with the backing, at least of the concept, of numerous city and state officials, MCB’s plans for the re-imagined Inner Harbor on city-owned land are far from final. The project will require numerous regulatory approvals, a citywide vote to expand the developer’s ground lease and the huge public investment.

Meanwhile, critics already are voicing concerns about the appropriateness of the tall buildings and apartments as a way to attract people downtown. And there could be fresh objections when drivers realize how streets around the project would be redesigned to slow traffic and make the area more pedestrian-friendly.

“Now we have to convince folks that this is the right direction,” said Bramble, MCB’s managing partner and a West Baltimore native, in an interview. “The next step is continuing engagement with the city and with the community to get the plan to a place where we can go forward with it.”

Bramble acknowledged the plan would be “modified and tweaked” in response to public and regulatory feedback. He also said cost estimates will continue to be refined, as is typical for large-scale projects.

MCB Real Estate’s plan would demolish the twin shopping-and-dining pavilions that for decades have symbolized the Inner Harbor attraction and replace them with four taller, mixed-use buildings, including a towering conjoined building with around 900 apartments.

The developers, who struck a deal to acquire the mostly vacant pavilions out of receivership in April 2022, believe the proposed new Harborplace would spark a downtown renaissance that would ripple across the city and beyond.

The stakes are high, especially in terms of maximizing the long-term economic impact of such a high-profile site, said Anirban Basu, an economist and CEO of Baltimore-based Sage Policy Group.

Adding residential and commercial uses will boost activity and spending at the harbor, Basu said. But it’s critical to strike the right balance between offering access to the waterfront and structures that so many want and arriving at a financially viable mix, he said.

“We have to get this right, architecturally and otherwise,” he said. “The architecture of the Inner Harbor has to be such that people just have a natural desire to go there. It has to have massive, magnetic appeal. ... What we want is the optimal possible project mix from a long-term perspective and for this to be a real showcase for Baltimore.”

Current and former Baltimore residents have voiced strong opinions in recent days about the fate of the Inner Harbor. Many oppose adding housing, arguing that public land should not be converted to apartments for the few. Some are against more density, especially high-rise towers that would wall off waterfront land. Others say the heart of the site meant to be Baltimore’s Central Park should remain open, with tall buildings kept to the opposite sides of Pratt and Light.

The developer re-imagining Harborplace unveiled plans Oct. 30 that would alter downtown Baltimore’s skyline and add housing to the Inner Harbor landmark. (Baltimore Sun Handout/MCB Real Estate)

Fred Shoken, a longtime Scarlett Place resident who attended Monday’s design reveal, said the plans looked less like a public waterfront attraction and more like a typical downtown block.

“When they build a building like this, here,” he said, referring to the apartment towers, “that’s more downtown. Basically, this is going to be like another big high-rise, just like downtown.”

Roland Moskal, a retired city teacher who grew up and still lives in Canton, said he has fond memories of walking the promenade, enjoying Federal Hill, visiting the Maryland Science Center or National Aquarium, grabbing lunch and ridding the water taxi to Fort McHenry.

“Please don’t tear down Harborplace, please don’t build a high rise, please don’t destroy one of the best things that we’ve ever had,” Moskal said in comments to The Sun.

MCB said it produced its plan after months of community meetings, during which residents prioritized safety, waterfront access and inclusion of small- and minority-owned businesses as tenants.

The project encompasses McKeldin Plaza, absorbing that space into a larger park stretching all the way to the waterfront and squaring off the intersection of Pratt and Light streets.

Bramble has said the project would not be economically feasible without the addition of housing, office space — and potentially hospitality — in addition to shops and restaurants.

From the balcony of the pavilion along Light Street with sweeping views of the harbor, elected officials, including Democratic Mayor Brandon Scott and Democratic Gov. Wes Moore, joined MCB for Monday’s unveiling and praised the new vision.

The developer said he does not expect to request tax increment financing. That’s an economic development tool in which the city has borrowed money by selling bonds to spend on a project’s infrastructure, with the project’s future tax revenue used to repay the bonds.

Perhaps the state, which already appropriated $37.5 million and authorized $30 million more for next fiscal year, will add more over the life of the project. But that funding so far accounts for less than a quarter of the estimated cost of the public space needs, even without counting needed road funding.

Representatives for Moore and Scott did not respond to requests for comment on public funding, and state Senate President Bill Ferguson was unavailable, a spokesman said.

“We know that a potential generational change for our Inner Harbor will no doubt require significant investment,” Democratic City Council President Nick J. Mosby said Friday in an emailed statement. “But we’re early in the process, and the cost and source of funding are still to be determined.”

The promenade has been in a state of disrepair for a long time, Councilman Eric Costello noted Friday in an email, and the state is addressing that with its investment, first announced last year. The Democrat is the lead sponsor of Harborplace legislation before the council.

He noted that traffic improvements have long been envisioned for the corridor, especially the South Calvert Street spur connecting Light Street to East Pratt Street. That goes back as far as the early planning phases of McKeldin Plaza, long before a redeveloped Harborplace was envisioned.

“This is the beginning of the process,” Costello said. “Additional studies need to be completed for both the promenade improvements and traffic improvements to E. Pratt St., Light St., and E. Conway St.”

The project faces months of public scrutiny and review.

A set of companion bills was introduced Monday to the City Council. The legislation is needed to allow residential development and other new uses, remove height restrictions and expand both private and public space along the Inner Harbor arc from the Baltimore Visitor Center to the World Trade Center. Bills include rezoning requests, amendments to the city’s urban renewal plan governing the Inner Harbor, and an amendment to the City Charter.

The charter amendment would expand the area of the developer’s ground lease with the city to 4.5 acres from the current 3.2 acres. If the council approves the bill, it would go before voters on the November 2024 ballot.

During a City Council meeting Monday, Mosby called the introduction of the bills “a moment in history.”

“Forty years ago, folks re-imagined the harbor,” Mosby said. “Now, us as council members and community leaders, citizens, we’ll be able to re-imagine another Harbor 2.0.”

He said the proposal would “significantly change the makeup and activity as it relates to 24/7 residents right on the harbor,” and urged community members to attend upcoming hearings.

“I know that there’s going to be a tremendous amount of questions,” Mosby said.

The council president noted that the 1980 Inner Harbor redevelopment came “to life against heavy odds,” but earned the city international recognition for years.

“Investment in a re-imagined Inner Harbor will breathe life back into a part of the city in need of rejuvenation, and offer a chance for our vibrant, beautiful city to show off its food, atmosphere, landscape and local vendors,” he said.

A crowd arrives for the opening of Harborplace in 1980. (File photo)

Mosby said that while investment in such a project could rejuvenate the Inner Harbor, it should rely heavily on community input and be done with racial equity as a priority, with minority-owned businesses participating in the planning.

“City Council plans to include Baltimoreans every step of the way with multiple hearings to discuss the proposal,” Mosby said Friday.

Costello planned a community engagement forum for constituents and others with the developer at 6:30 p.m. Monday at National Federation of the Blind headquarters in South Baltimore’s Riverside neighborhood.

City reviews will begin this month. On Nov. 16, the Urban Design & Architecture Advisory Panel, which makes recommendations to city planners and the Planning Commission, will hold a concept design review. The public can attend and submit written testimony.

The panel is expected to review the project over several meetings, and architects and developers often change their proposals’ scale and appearance to satisfy its members.

On Nov. 30, the Planning Commission will hold a hearing on the council bills before forwarding its recommendations to the council. Council hearings will be scheduled in January and likely held in early February, Costello said. The proposed charter amendment must be approved by the full council after a hearing, likely by next summer before going to a citywide referendum.

Costello said council members will be briefed on the legislative package.

“By and large, I think there is a lot of support for what has been proposed so far,” Costello said.

Harborplace, which opened in 1980 as a fixture of the burgeoning Inner Harbor, has passed through the hands of several owners in the past few years. A New York-based real estate firm bought the property for $98.5 million in 2012, but failed to invest much in the marketplace.

After it defaulted, a judge ordered the pavilions into receivership. An appraisal conducted last summer found the marketplace was leasing just 38% of its available space, and placed its market value at $45.8 million and its liquidation value at $27.5 million.

David Bramble, managing partner at MCB Real Estate, unveils plans to redevelop Harborplace and the area around Pratt and Light streets in downtown Baltimore. (Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun)

Bramble said the new Harborplace reflects a generational shift from indoor malls to more active, mixed-use space. MCB wants to build two 200,000-square-foot commercial buildings on Pratt Street, plus two connecting residential towers with ground-level shops — 32 stories and 25 stories — on Light Street.

One commercial building on Pratt Street would house food and beverage tenants and feature a tiered 50,000-square-foot, public rooftop park. A smaller retail building — 8,500 square feet — would be built in a 30,000-square-foot park with a 2,000-seat amphitheater, bounded by a redesigned intersection of Light and Pratt streets and replacing McKeldin Plaza.

MCB has developed projects in more than 30 states, but Harborplace is the first on a waterfront.

“We chose to do it in Baltimore because it means something to us,” Bramble said. “This matters to us because we live here [and] we have significant investments here. We feel the civic weight of this project every day.”

As the approval process ramps up, “the people of Baltimore need to realize that we deserve the very best,” after years of losing population and economic significance, Basu said.

“The way for us to restore our status as a first-tier city, both in reality and perception, is to support a built environment that is world-class,” he said. “This is our most valuable real estate.”

Baltimore Sun reporter Emily Opilo contributed to this article.