Harborplace redevelopment: Take an interactive tour of plans for Baltimore’s Inner Harbor

There’s scrubbing the steps. Then there’s digging up the front yard.

For Baltimore, remaking Harborplace amounts to the latter. Developer MCB Real Estate’s plan reimagines some of the city’s most prized parcels, adding housing, expanding park space and redesigning a busy intersection.

Below take an interactive tour of what’s been proposed and how it would compare to what the Inner Harbor looks like today.

What’s planned where? A closer look a six parts of the proposed Harborplace redevelopment.

Click the circles on the rendering to learn about The Sail, The Crescent and other commercial, residential and recreational spaces developer MCB Real Estate plans.

interactive_content

Renderings courtesy of MCB Real Estate

What’s there now? Compare the developer’s vision to what the Harbor looks like today.

From the skyline’s edges to the water’s surface, the postcard view of Baltimore’s Inner Harbor would change significantly, with four taller buildings replacing Harborplace’s existing pavilions and floating boardwalks and wetlands among the outdoor amenities.

Redevelopment as viewed from the southeast comparing with what’s there today:

interactive_content

Redevelopment as viewed from the northwest:

interactive_content

Photos by Jerry Jackson/Baltimore Sun, Renderings courtesy of MCB Real Estate

