Developer of re-imagined Harborplace completes purchase, selects design team

The firm redeveloping Harborplace has taken control of the struggling Inner Harbor destination and on Thursday announced a design team to lead revitalization.

MCB Real Estate said it has completed a deal to acquire Harborplace out of court receivership. The Baltimore-based developer closed on a multiyear receivership process on June 21 that officially transferred ownership of the twin pavilions, now an aging and mostly vacant retail center.

The developer announced Thursday that architecture and design firm Gensler will lead a team reimagining the onetime centerpiece of downtown’s Inner Harbor redevelopment in the 1980s. Baltimore-based firms working with Gensler include Sulton Campbell Britt & Associates, BCT Design Group and Unknown Studio.

“At its best, Harborplace is the beating heart of Baltimore – convening communities to enjoy our city’s extraordinary waterfront,” P. David Bramble, managing partner of MCB, said in an announcement.

Bramble, who struck a deal to acquire Harborplace in April 2022, has said he envisions an extensive redevelopment effort that will help transform the city’s downtown waterfront.

The design team will work with community members and stakeholders to help plan a rebirth of Harborplace, part of a citywide community engagement process that MCB kicked off in May. The process, to run through the fall, included a public brainstorming forum earlier this summer.

Bramble said Thursday he aims to transform Harborplace into a worldwide attraction.

“People like to count Baltimore out,” Bramble said. “This project will show what we, as a city, are capable of – and showcase the best of Baltimore.”

The design team will begin working this month, using as a springboard a community engagement report, “First Thirty Days” that MCB released earlier this week.

Gensler, which describes itself as the world’s largest architecture, design, and planning firm in the world, will lead the project from its downtown Baltimore office.

Diane Hoskins, co-CEO of Gensler, called Baltimore’s waterfront “an incredible place that should be enjoyed by all.”

“Working closely with David Bramble and MCB Real Estate, local and state government, and the public at large, we will celebrate the historic legacy of Harborplace and reimagine it for the benefit of generations to come,” Hoskins said.

The redevelopment has the potential to unify the city and help connect and highlight neighboring communities and their histories, said Turell Brooks, a community leader in the Sharp Leadenhall neighborhood.

“With so much history and culture in our community, this is a great opportunity to regain awareness and pride in the residents,” Brooks said.

This story may be updated.