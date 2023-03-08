Hammerjacks tailgating site in South Baltimore is available for lease

The Hammerjacks outdoor tailgating site in South Baltimore is available to be leased.

Owners of the two-story brick warehouse on one acre near M&T Bank Stadium had been planning to open a performance space, nightclub and beer garden under the Hammerjacks banner since 2016. But the project stalled, the coronavirus pandemic hit and the owners changed plans.

Instead, they opened an outdoor tailgating spot in 2021 as part of the new Warner Street Entertainment District between the Ravens stadium and Horseshoe Casino.

Brokers with Trout Daniel & Associates listed the 24,000-square-foot building as available on their website for a minimum 10-year lease on terms to be negotiated. Brokers with the Timonium firm could not be reached for comment.

A leasing brochure says the property is currently the site of Hammerjacks Tailgate.

Property owners originally had envisioned reviving Hammerjacks, the legendary live nightclub that opened in 1977 and was known for concerts by Guns N’ Roses, Ozzy Osbourne, Iggy Pop, the Ramones and other big names in hard rock, punk and metal as well as local bands. A well-known location at 1101 S. Howard St. closed in 1997.

A new Hammerjacks with a focus on DJs opened in 2000 on Guildford Avenue and closed in 2006.

The ownership group planning the Hammerjacks on Russell Street included Andy Hotchkiss and Kevin Butler, who had been a former Hammerjacks regular and bought the Hammerjacks trademark. They had envisioned a 60,000-square foot entertainment complex. The group started the project by razing former nightclub Paradox and a neighboring property.

Instead, the tailgating spot became one of the newer attractions in South Baltimore’s entertainment district, which was renamed The Walk at Warner Street last year. Topgolf opened in October and work is underway on The Paramount Baltimore, a 4,000-person concert hall on Warner Street.