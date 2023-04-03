Guinness Open Gate Brewery will end production in Baltimore County

Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Baltimore County will shut down beer production this spring, when its parent company closes the nearly 5-year-old plant and lays off about 97 workers.

The Relay plant was Guinness’ first brewing operation in the U.S. since the 1950s. The facility on the site of a former Seagram’s bottling plant was hailed as a key economic engine for the area, opening alongside a taproom and 270-seat restaurant.

The taproom, restaurant and smaller innovation brewery, which employ about 100 people, will remain open, according to a statement from Diageo, the beverage company that owns Guinness and brands such as Johnnie Walker, Tanqueray, Baileys and Smirnoff. The taproom has served more than 1.3 million visitors since opening, the company said.

The manufacturing plant is expected to close by June, the company said. The brewery’s flagship Baltimore Blonde will be brewed at other locations after June.

“After careful consideration and analysis of our supply footprint, we have made the difficult decision to permanently close our manufacturing facility in Relay, Maryland,” the company said in a statement to The Baltimore Sun. “In order to ensure long term sustainable growth for Diageo, we are optimizing our existing operations across North America to meet evolving consumer preferences.”

Guinness Open Gate will continue to brew experimental beers, to be served in the taproom, in a 10-barrel innovation brewery on the ground floor of the visitor center.

Diageo North America reported the plant closure to the Maryland Department of Labor on Friday, saying it would affect 108 workers. But a company representative on Monday said about 97 layoffs are expected.

“We do not take these decisions lightly and recognize the impact on our employees,” the company said in its statement.

Diageo will offer severance packages, outplacement and other employee assistance as well as information on open roles across our organization.

“We have been part of the Baltimore community for many years and will continue to be [an] active member through our work at the Guinness Open Gate Brewery, contributing to local tourism and the economy, and supporting local charitable organizations,” the company said.

The company last month announced plans to launch a Guinness Open Gate Brewery in Chicago this summer.

This story will be updated.