Grocery Outlet moving into Baltimore market, opening in former Giant in Milford Mill Shopping Center

A California-based discount grocer will move into the Baltimore market in the spring, taking over a shuttered Giant, Baltimore County officials said Tuesday.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open in the Liberty Road corridor, which has been without a supermarket since Giant closed in 2018. Grocery Outlet opened its first Maryland location in Hagerstown.

The vacant supermarket in the Milford Mill Shopping Center at Liberty and Milford Mill roads will be partially demolished and renovated. Baltimore County will provide $2 million for site redevelopment through a revolving loan fund and the American Rescue Plan Act. The support includes $1.4 million from the loan fund and $600,000 in federal funds.

Justin Rosemore, managing member of ARLS Properties, said the shopping center landlord had been pursuing grocers for several years and worked with county elected and economic development officials to attract Grocery Outlet.

“Every resident deserves access to fresh, healthy foods and with this critical investment, we are fulfilling a longstanding commitment to bring fresh grocery options to this community,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said in an announcement Tuesday.

The grocer, a family-operated chain with 400 stores, says its flexible buying model allows it to offer discounts of 40% to 70% on name-brand products compared with conventional retailers. The company got its start in 1946, when founder Jim Read opened a store that sold military surplus at deep discounts.

The retailer uses independent operators to run its stores, located in Maryland and California, Idaho, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania and Washington. The grocer will be seeking local, entrepreneurial operators to run the Baltimore County location.

“With grocery shoppers looking at pricing as a priority when food shopping, Grocery Outlet should do well in the Randallstown/Milford Mill area,” said Jeremy Diamond, a Baltimore food industry consultant.

Diamond said the location had been Giant’s first Super Giant store in the Baltimore area.

The store redevelopment will include new utilities, signage, landscaping and redesigned entrances and pedestrian pathways. The store is set to open in the spring and create up to 40 jobs.

