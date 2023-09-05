Grocery Outlet Bargain Market will open discount grocer in Catonsville

Thank you for supporting our journalism. This article is available exclusively for our subscribers, who help fund our work at The Baltimore Sun.

Grocery Outlet Bargain Market, a fast-growing “extreme value” grocer, will open its fifth store in Maryland on Thursday in Catonsville.

The Emeryville, California-based retailer will employ 35 people when it opens in a 20,000-square-foot former trampoline park at 6510 Baltimore National Pike. The spot also previously had been a Sports Authority.

Advertisement

The store, run by independent operators Armando and Joel Michel, bills itself as a discounter offering savings on brand-name products. The grocer features fresh produce, meat, deli, dairy, health and beauty, and seasonal departments with a range of organic products.

Grocery Outlet also has stores in Edgewood, Elkton, Hagerstown and Salisbury.

Advertisement

The chain was founded in 1946 and has grown to more than 450 locations throughout California, Idaho, Nevada, New Jersey, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Washington and Maryland. All stores are owned by independent operators based in communities they serve.

The first 100 shoppers at the Catonsville store’s 8 a.m. opening Thursday will be given gift cards in amounts ranging from $5 to $500.