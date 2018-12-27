Greetings & Readings, a longtime Baltimore retail fixture, closing after 49 years

Greetings & Readings, a retail fixture in the Baltimore area for nearly five decades, will close next month because of sharply declining sales and stiff online competition.

The family-run, independent seller of books, greeting cards, jewelry, apparel, handbags and gifts announced plans Thursday to close its sprawling store in Hunt Valley Towne Center on Jan. 20. The business employs 80 people.

Sales have been declining for several years, but business fell off even more, by about 15 percent, this year compared with 2017, said Steve Spund, one of five family members who run the business.

“There are certainly several factors involved, but the main one is it’s impossible to compete with the Internet and online sales and Amazon, when they are offering pricing that we pay and they can get it to you for free,” Spund said. “We can’t compete.”

The store opened in 1969 in Loch Raven Plaza in Towson, started by Phyllis Baum, who is now 85 and still works at the store four days a week with other family members.

The retailer moved to its current 30,000 square foot location in August 2005, becoming the largest independent bookstore in the Baltimore area. It has survived other booksellers that followed it to the Baltimore area, such as Bibelot and Borders.

Sales began declining by about 3 percent during the 2008 recession, but Greetings & Readings continued to change its product mix to stay relevant, bringing in brands such as Brighton, Vera Bradley, Swarovski, Alex and Ani, Tommy Bahama and Simply Southern.

