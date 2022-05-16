Maker of electric, industrial vehicles picks White Marsh for next phase of U.S. expansion

A New Jersey-based maker of electric, industrial vehicles said Monday it has picked Baltimore County for its next phase of U.S. expansion and plans to open an assembly plant in White Marsh in July.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corp., which manufactures drivetrain systems for forklift trucks and other material-handling vehicles, plans to open a 54,000-square-foot plant, where it expects initially to employ about 36 full-time workers and to add part-time staff as production reaches capacity. The plant will allow the company to meet increased customer demand for its expanding line of electric, industrial vehicles.

The East Windsor, New Jersey-based company said after conducting a national search, it selected the Nottingham Drive site based on location, workforce, logistics and incentives.

“Greenland’s innovative technologies will allow the company to easily make its mark in the mid-Atlantic and continue growing its presence throughout the nation,” Gov. Larry Hogan said Monday in announcing the company’s plans.

The manufacturer, founded in 2006 under the name Zhongchai Machinery in the People’s Republic of China, has become one of the world’s largest providers of transmission and drivetrain systems for forklift trucks and other vehicles used in industrial settings. Greenland serves as the parent company of Zhongchai Holding Limited and of Greenland Technologies Corp., which serves the North American market.

The company said it intends to use the state’s “More Jobs for Marylanders” program. The state Department of Commerce program offers incentives to new and existing manufacturers to create new jobs in the state.

Raymond Wang, CEO of Greenland, said the Hogan administration and local officials “clearly share in our vision and enthusiasm for electrification and understand the positive implications on job creation, economic benefit and to Greenland specifically.”

Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski said companies such as Greenland fit well with the county’s goal of increasing use of clean and sustainable energy.

“Electric machinery and vehicles are a critical part of that future,” Olszewski said. “Greenland Technologies’ choice to manufacture its electric, industrial vehicles in White Marsh is creating a win-win scenario; new clean energy options for construction projects, as well as jobs for our residents.”