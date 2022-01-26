Business advocacy groups Greater Baltimore Committee and Economic Alliance will merge

Donald C. Fry, who has led the GBC for nearly two decades, said earlier this month that he plans to retire June 1. Fry, the GBC’s president and CEO for more than 19 years and a former executive vice president, is the second-longest-serving leaders in the group’s 67-year history. The GBC’s board of directors had said it plans to launch a national search for a successor who can step in by June 1.