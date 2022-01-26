Business advocacy groups Greater Baltimore Committee and Economic Alliance will merge

The Greater Baltimore Committee and the Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore announced plans Wednesday to merge, saying a unified approach is needed to boost economic opportunity in the region.
The business advocacy groups said joining forces will enable the Baltimore region to better compete and thrive not only locally but nationally and internationally. Together, they pledged to develop strategies to achieve equitable, dynamic and sustainable economic impact that benefits the Baltimore community.
Calvin G. Butler Jr., chair of the Greater Baltimore Committee, said the region needs a single, comprehensive organization with a clear inclusive vision to bring about lasting growth in local communities, stronger civic engagement and a thriving environment for neighborhoods and businesses.
Butler said the region is rich in diverse industry sectors but lacks a cohesive organizational structure, strategy and operating plan.
“This new alliance will be built upon strong, collaborative public-private partnerships that will serve as the launching pad for significant and equitable progress,” Butler said in the announcement. “By coming together with a singular vision, we’re building a strong roadmap and ambitious agenda to address these issues.”
Butler, an Exelon Corp. executive, took over as GBC chair in October 2020, vowing to work to improve racial equity and inclusion at businesses in the region. The Exelon senior executive vice president and chief operating officer previously served as vice chair of the business group’s board of directors.
Plans for the merger, which will be completed in the next 30 days, come at a time when the GBC was to be undergoing a change in leadership.
Donald C. Fry, who has led the GBC for nearly two decades, said earlier this month that he plans to retire June 1. Fry, the GBC’s president and CEO for more than 19 years and a former executive vice president, is the second-longest-serving leaders in the group’s 67-year history. The GBC’s board of directors had said it plans to launch a national search for a successor who can step in by June 1.
GBC has worked to improve the region’s business climate by organizing corporate and civic leaders to solve problems in areas such as economic growth, job creation, workforce development, transportation, business climate and quality of life. The GBC has more than 500 member businesses, nonprofit groups and educational and civic instirtuions
The Economic Alliance of Greater Baltimore has sought to bring together business, government, education and non-profit leaders to promote economic development. The group appointed its current CEO, economic development specialist Michele L. Whelley, in January 2019.
Both groups said the pandemic influenced their decision to merge.
“The cornerstone of this merger is the shared belief that much more can be done together to further the region’s economic development and sustainable growth as well as a shared commitment to delivering greater and more equitable impact and benefit for the region’s diverse communities,” said Brian D. Pieninck, the chair of the economic alliance and the president and CEO of CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield.
