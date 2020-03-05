A seafood restaurant will be the newest addition to The Shops at Kenilworth, a Towson mall that underwent a multi-million dollar renovation several years ago and is expanding.
The Gourmet at Kenilworth, the second location of the Catonsville Gourmet, plans to open at the mall in the fall. The 180-seat restaurant, which plans to serve seafood, oysters, steaks and sushi in a Nantucket-like setting, will open in an addition being built on the mall’s lower level. It will be located next to Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria Restaurant, a New Orleans-based fast-casual chain scheduled to open in April.
“We are excited to be part of the growth and expansion at The Shops at Kenilworth,” said Craig Rinkerman, owner of the Catonsville Gourmet, in an announcement Thursday.
The restaurant will have a dining room, lounge and raw bar area, as well as outdoor patio dining.
Mall owner Greenberg Gibbons completed a $20 million renovation of the mall after buying it in 2015, adding a new main entrance, updating the interior and exterior and bringing in a Trader Joe’s grocery store as an anchor.
New tenants have come in, but in December longtime anchor and home goods retailer Stebbins Anderson closed its doors.
Besides Trader Joe’s, tenants include South Moon Under, Quiet Storm Surf Shop, Radcliffe Jewelers, About Faces Day Spa & Salon, Ruth Shaw, Atwaters and Italian Gardens.