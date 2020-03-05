The Gourmet at Kenilworth, the second location of the Catonsville Gourmet, plans to open at the mall in the fall. The 180-seat restaurant, which plans to serve seafood, oysters, steaks and sushi in a Nantucket-like setting, will open in an addition being built on the mall’s lower level. It will be located next to Felipe’s Mexican Taqueria Restaurant, a New Orleans-based fast-casual chain scheduled to open in April.