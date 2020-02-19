GoPuff, the “digital convenience store” that launched in downtown Baltimore a year ago, is expanding its delivery service to additional neighborhoods.
The Philadelphia-based online retailer, which sells more than 2,500 products such as snacks, ice cream, diapers and household and pet goods stocked in area warehouses, added delivery to East Baltimore’s Graceland Park and to Essex, in Baltimore County. Besides downtown Baltimore, including parts of East and West Baltimore, it also serves Arbutus and two locations in Southern Maryland.
goPuff operates its own facilities stocked with products in each of 150 service areas across the U.S. It promises fast deliveries, seven days a week, from noon to 4:30 a.m. for a flat $1.95 fee. Local employees pack orders and hand them off to delivery drivers. Orders can be placed through the goPuff mobile app or through goPuff.com.
Two Drexel University undergraduates founded the company in 2013, starting with 50 products.