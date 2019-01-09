GoPuff launches convenience store delivery in Baltimore

GoPuff, which bills itself as a digital convenience store, launched delivery in Baltimore on Wednesday.

The Philadelphia-based online retailer, which sells more than 2,000 products such as snacks, ice cream, diapers, and household and pet goods stocked in area warehouses, announced plans in December to expand to the city.

GoPuff’s 20-zip code delivery area stretches roughly from South Baltimore to West Cold Spring Lane on the north and includes parts of East and West Baltimore and neighborhoods around Johns Hopkins University and Morgan State University.

For a $1.95 delivery charge, the service is available seven days a week from noon to 4:30 a.m. Orders can be placed through the goPuff mobile app or through goPuff.com

The service has been operating in College Park since spring.

“Due to the success we saw there, we were able to expand to Baltimore,” said Rafael Ilishayev, goPuff’s co-founder, in an announcement.

Ilishayev and partner Yakir Gola founded the company in 2013 as Drexel University undergraduates, starting with 50 products. The brand operates in more than 50 markets, including Atlanta; Austin, Texas; Boston; Chicago; Philadelphia and other cities and has been popular among college students.

The service, with the tagline, “We don’t judge. We deliver,” stresses convenience.

“We don’t work around the store’s lame schedule — We work around yours,” the company says on its website.

